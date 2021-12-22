Cigniti Technologies Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

H.G. Infra Engineering Ltd, Surya Roshni Ltd, Apar Industries Ltd and Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 22 December 2021.

Cigniti Technologies Ltd lost 3.42% to Rs 541 at 14:51 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 4882 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5993 shares in the past one month.

H.G. Infra Engineering Ltd tumbled 2.94% to Rs 560.5. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 10857 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11406 shares in the past one month.

Surya Roshni Ltd crashed 2.29% to Rs 637.65. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5614 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12182 shares in the past one month.

Apar Industries Ltd dropped 2.29% to Rs 807.35. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 36338 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12047 shares in the past one month.

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd shed 2.25% to Rs 202. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.26 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.72 lakh shares in the past one month.

