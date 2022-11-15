Gradiente Infotainment reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Reported sales nilGradiente Infotainment reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended September 2022 and during the previous quarter ended September 2021.
