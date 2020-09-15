Grandeur Products consolidated net profit declines 30.30% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 11.15% to Rs 64.44 crore

Net profit of Grandeur Products declined 30.30% to Rs 11.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 15.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 11.15% to Rs 64.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 72.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.64.4472.5327.3423.5215.8316.0215.7515.9411.1115.94

