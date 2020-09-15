JUST IN
Grandeur Products consolidated net profit declines 30.30% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 11.15% to Rs 64.44 crore

Net profit of Grandeur Products declined 30.30% to Rs 11.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 15.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 11.15% to Rs 64.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 72.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales64.4472.53 -11 OPM %27.3423.52 -PBDT15.8316.02 -1 PBT15.7515.94 -1 NP11.1115.94 -30

First Published: Tue, September 15 2020. 10:00 IST

