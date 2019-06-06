W S Industries (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 39.53 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 98.22% to Rs 0.03 croreNet Loss of W S Industries (India) reported to Rs 39.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 2.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 98.22% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 224.15 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 31.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 85.33% to Rs 0.33 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.031.69 -98 0.332.25 -85 OPM %-168000.00-38.46 --66481.8269.78 - PBDT-37.22-0.66 -5539 -214.9241.16 PL PBT-39.53-2.95 -1240 -224.1531.99 PL NP-39.53-2.95 -1240 -224.1531.99 PL
