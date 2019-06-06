JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

XL Energy reports standalone net loss of Rs 99.58 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Business Standard

W S Industries (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 39.53 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 98.22% to Rs 0.03 crore

Net Loss of W S Industries (India) reported to Rs 39.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 2.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 98.22% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 224.15 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 31.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 85.33% to Rs 0.33 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.031.69 -98 0.332.25 -85 OPM %-168000.00-38.46 --66481.8269.78 - PBDT-37.22-0.66 -5539 -214.9241.16 PL PBT-39.53-2.95 -1240 -224.1531.99 PL NP-39.53-2.95 -1240 -224.1531.99 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, June 06 2019. 11:22 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU