Surya India standalone net profit declines 55.00% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 0.88% to Rs 1.13 croreNet profit of Surya India declined 55.00% to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 0.88% to Rs 1.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 29.17% to Rs 1.36 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 7.94% to Rs 4.62 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales1.131.14 -1 4.624.28 8 OPM %60.1821.93 -50.4349.53 - PBDT0.521.12 -54 2.202.99 -26 PBT0.421.02 -59 1.802.57 -30 NP0.360.80 -55 1.361.92 -29
