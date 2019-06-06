Surya India standalone net profit declines 55.00% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 0.88% to Rs 1.13 crore

Net profit of Surya India declined 55.00% to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 0.88% to Rs 1.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 29.17% to Rs 1.36 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 7.94% to Rs 4.62 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

1.131.144.624.2860.1821.9350.4349.530.521.122.202.990.421.021.802.570.360.801.361.92

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)