Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) reports standalone net loss of Rs 873.96 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 17.94% to Rs 258.88 crore

Net loss of Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) reported to Rs 873.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 579.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 17.94% to Rs 258.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 315.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 3714.11 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 667.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 15.62% to Rs 1077.74 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1277.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

