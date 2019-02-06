Graphite India standalone net profit rises 78.59% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 67.42% to Rs 1562.00 croreNet profit of Graphite India rose 78.59% to Rs 609.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 341.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 67.42% to Rs 1562.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 933.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1562.00933.00 67 OPM %55.5755.52 -PBDT929.00528.00 76 PBT918.00517.00 78 NP609.00341.00 79
