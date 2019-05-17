Universal Cables standalone net profit rises 16.78% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 8.90% to Rs 410.39 crore

Net profit of rose 16.78% to Rs 21.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 18.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 8.90% to Rs 410.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 376.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 64.52% to Rs 69.00 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 41.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 19.77% to Rs 1416.55 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1182.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

410.39376.861416.551182.7212.878.4812.339.0439.3220.71124.6064.5333.1615.48103.2243.6321.5718.4769.0041.94

