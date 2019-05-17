JUST IN
Board of UPL approves bonus issue in ratio of 1:2

Universal Cables standalone net profit rises 16.78% in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 8.90% to Rs 410.39 crore

Net profit of Universal Cables rose 16.78% to Rs 21.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 18.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 8.90% to Rs 410.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 376.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 64.52% to Rs 69.00 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 41.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 19.77% to Rs 1416.55 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1182.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales410.39376.86 9 1416.551182.72 20 OPM %12.878.48 -12.339.04 - PBDT39.3220.71 90 124.6064.53 93 PBT33.1615.48 114 103.2243.63 137 NP21.5718.47 17 69.0041.94 65

First Published: Fri, May 17 2019. 16:29 IST

