Andhra Paper standalone net profit rises 501.11% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 38.70% to Rs 484.63 croreNet profit of Andhra Paper rose 501.11% to Rs 113.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 18.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 38.70% to Rs 484.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 349.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales484.63349.40 39 OPM %30.0610.14 -PBDT157.6843.60 262 PBT142.5825.37 462 NP113.4318.87 501
