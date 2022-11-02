Andhra Paper standalone net profit rises 501.11% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 38.70% to Rs 484.63 crore

Net profit of Andhra Paper rose 501.11% to Rs 113.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 18.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 38.70% to Rs 484.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 349.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.

