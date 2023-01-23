Gravita India consolidated net profit rises 27.67% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 41.80% to Rs 789.28 crore

Net profit of Gravita India rose 27.67% to Rs 50.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 39.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 41.80% to Rs 789.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 556.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.789.28556.618.709.6563.7350.8957.6745.7050.2039.32

