Gravita India consolidated net profit rises 27.67% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Gravita commences commercial production at aluminium recycling plant in Senegal
Gravita commences commercial production of Aluminium Cast Alloys from new plant in Togo, West Africa
Gravita India consolidated net profit rises 20.62% in the September 2022 quarter
Gravita India gains after Senegal-based subsidiary commences aluminium production
Gravita gains after unit starts aluminium recycling plant in West Africa
-
Sales rise 41.80% to Rs 789.28 croreNet profit of Gravita India rose 27.67% to Rs 50.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 39.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 41.80% to Rs 789.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 556.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales789.28556.61 42 OPM %8.709.65 -PBDT63.7350.89 25 PBT57.6745.70 26 NP50.2039.32 28
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU