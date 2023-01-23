JUST IN
Gravita India consolidated net profit rises 27.67% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 41.80% to Rs 789.28 crore

Net profit of Gravita India rose 27.67% to Rs 50.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 39.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 41.80% to Rs 789.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 556.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales789.28556.61 42 OPM %8.709.65 -PBDT63.7350.89 25 PBT57.6745.70 26 NP50.2039.32 28

First Published: Mon, January 23 2023. 15:40 IST

