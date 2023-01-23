JUST IN
IDBI Bank Q3 PAT climbs 60% YoY to Rs 927 cr
Jindal Stainless consolidated net profit declines 27.83% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 11.99% to Rs 6349.71 crore

Net profit of Jindal Stainless declined 27.83% to Rs 314.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 435.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 11.99% to Rs 6349.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5670.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales6349.715670.02 12 OPM %8.2614.05 -PBDT501.95747.06 -33 PBT407.62654.07 -38 NP314.30435.49 -28

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, January 23 2023. 15:40 IST

