Jindal Stainless consolidated net profit declines 27.83% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 11.99% to Rs 6349.71 crore

Net profit of Jindal Stainless declined 27.83% to Rs 314.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 435.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 11.99% to Rs 6349.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5670.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.6349.715670.028.2614.05501.95747.06407.62654.07314.30435.49

