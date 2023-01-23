Tata Projects reports standalone net loss of Rs 40.58 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 29.23% to Rs 4072.53 crore

Net Loss of Tata Projects reported to Rs 40.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 166.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 29.23% to Rs 4072.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3151.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.4072.533151.423.07-1.5463.88-154.1614.70-204.90-40.58-166.30

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)