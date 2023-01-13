Gravita India receives ratings action from ICRA

Gravita India announced that ICRA has assigned rating of [ICRA] A on long term banking facilities & [ICRA] A2+ on short term banking facilities of the company.

The outlook on the long-term rating is Positive (Earlier long term rating was A and short term rating was A2+ assigned by Brickwork Ratings).

