JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Market at day's high; Nifty above 17,950; Metal shares advance
Business Standard

Gravita India receives ratings action from ICRA

Capital Market 

Gravita India announced that ICRA has assigned rating of [ICRA] A on long term banking facilities & [ICRA] A2+ on short term banking facilities of the company.

The outlook on the long-term rating is Positive (Earlier long term rating was A and short term rating was A2+ assigned by Brickwork Ratings).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, January 13 2023. 13:47 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU