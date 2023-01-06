JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Economy » News

Donear Industries jumps over 18% in two sessions
Business Standard

Greater intra-regional trade in South Asia can enhance opportunities for growth and employment in the region: Shaktikanta Das

Capital Market 

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday said the government and the central bank are in discussion with South Asian countries to have cross-border trade in rupee. He also said the central bank digital currency (CBDC) is in trial phase and the RBI is moving very carefully and cautiously on digital rupee launch. With the global trade outlook for 2023 overcast, greater intra-regional trade in South Asia can enhance opportunities for growth and employment in the region. In his speech on South Asia's Current Macroeconomic Challenges and Policy Priorities, Das said, with the global trade outlook for 2023 overcast, greater intraregional trade in the region can enhance opportunities for growth and employment. He listed out six areas where the region should focus on, with taming inflation being the top priority.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, January 06 2023. 17:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU