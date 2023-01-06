Greater intra-regional trade in South Asia can enhance opportunities for growth and employment in the region: Shaktikanta Das

-
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday said the government and the central bank are in discussion with South Asian countries to have cross-border trade in rupee. He also said the central bank digital currency (CBDC) is in trial phase and the RBI is moving very carefully and cautiously on digital rupee launch. With the global trade outlook for 2023 overcast, greater intra-regional trade in South Asia can enhance opportunities for growth and employment in the region. In his speech on South Asia's Current Macroeconomic Challenges and Policy Priorities, Das said, with the global trade outlook for 2023 overcast, greater intraregional trade in the region can enhance opportunities for growth and employment. He listed out six areas where the region should focus on, with taming inflation being the top priority.
