Greaves Cotton consolidated net profit declines 98.32% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Greaves Cotton consolidated net profit rises 18.08% in the December 2019 quarter
Board of Greaves Cotton approves appointment of director
Greaves Cotton's arm to provide service support to TVS 3-wheelers
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical consolidated net profit rises 102.05% in the December 2019 quarter
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical consolidated net profit declines 27.35% in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 28.55% to Rs 386.19 croreNet profit of Greaves Cotton declined 98.32% to Rs 0.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 33.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 28.55% to Rs 386.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 540.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 21.58% to Rs 129.17 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 164.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 5.18% to Rs 1910.96 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2015.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales386.19540.50 -29 1910.962015.32 -5 OPM %6.1112.36 -11.0013.51 - PBDT25.3574.49 -66 225.22309.96 -27 PBT7.6061.19 -88 164.28257.79 -36 NP0.5733.89 -98 129.17164.71 -22
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU