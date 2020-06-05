Greaves Cotton consolidated net profit declines 98.32% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 28.55% to Rs 386.19 crore

Net profit of Greaves Cotton declined 98.32% to Rs 0.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 33.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 28.55% to Rs 386.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 540.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 21.58% to Rs 129.17 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 164.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 5.18% to Rs 1910.96 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2015.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

