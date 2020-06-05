Natural Capsules consolidated net profit declines 87.91% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 1.20% to Rs 15.65 crore

Net profit of Natural Capsules declined 87.91% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 1.20% to Rs 15.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 15.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 55.21% to Rs 0.86 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 2.96% to Rs 61.55 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 59.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

