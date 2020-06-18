Greenpanel Industries standalone net profit declines 44.89% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
KEI Industries consolidated net profit rises 5.19% in the March 2020 quarter
Madhusudan Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.30 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Kiri Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 136.84 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Gratex Industries standalone net profit rises 550.00% in the December 2019 quarter
Remsons Industries standalone net profit rises 169.74% in the December 2019 quarter
-
Sales rise 35.74% to Rs 236.44 croreNet profit of Greenpanel Industries declined 44.89% to Rs 6.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 12.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 35.74% to Rs 236.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 174.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 63.29% to Rs 16.20 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 44.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 46.39% to Rs 859.79 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 587.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales236.44174.19 36 859.79587.31 46 OPM %18.0112.19 -15.7414.19 - PBDT26.9324.77 9 89.6772.26 24 PBT10.769.37 15 24.2921.94 11 NP6.6912.14 -45 16.2044.13 -63
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU