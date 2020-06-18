JUST IN
Greenpanel Industries standalone net profit declines 44.89% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 35.74% to Rs 236.44 crore

Net profit of Greenpanel Industries declined 44.89% to Rs 6.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 12.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 35.74% to Rs 236.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 174.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 63.29% to Rs 16.20 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 44.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 46.39% to Rs 859.79 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 587.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales236.44174.19 36 859.79587.31 46 OPM %18.0112.19 -15.7414.19 - PBDT26.9324.77 9 89.6772.26 24 PBT10.769.37 15 24.2921.94 11 NP6.6912.14 -45 16.2044.13 -63

First Published: Thu, June 18 2020. 16:45 IST

