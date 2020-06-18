JUST IN
Dynavision standalone net profit declines 14.53% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 5.45% to Rs 1.56 crore

Net profit of Dynavision declined 14.53% to Rs 1.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 5.45% to Rs 1.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 1.09% to Rs 4.65 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 1.52% to Rs 6.48 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1.561.65 -5 6.486.58 -2 OPM %69.8786.06 -80.0984.50 - PBDT1.301.59 -18 5.976.09 -2 PBT1.301.59 -18 5.956.07 -2 NP1.001.17 -15 4.654.60 1

First Published: Thu, June 18 2020. 16:27 IST

