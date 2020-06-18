Dynavision standalone net profit declines 14.53% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 5.45% to Rs 1.56 crore

Net profit of Dynavision declined 14.53% to Rs 1.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 5.45% to Rs 1.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 1.09% to Rs 4.65 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 1.52% to Rs 6.48 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

1.561.656.486.5869.8786.0680.0984.501.301.595.976.091.301.595.956.071.001.174.654.60

