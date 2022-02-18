MSP Steel & Power Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Keynote Financial Services Ltd, Times Guaranty Ltd, GRP Ltd and Everest Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 18 February 2022.

Keynote Financial Services Ltd, Times Guaranty Ltd, GRP Ltd and Everest Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 18 February 2022.

MSP Steel & Power Ltd soared 18.50% to Rs 13.45 at 12:07 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 9.57 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.12 lakh shares in the past one month.

Keynote Financial Services Ltd spiked 17.24% to Rs 159.5. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 25461 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8825 shares in the past one month.

Times Guaranty Ltd surged 16.85% to Rs 91.9. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 83569 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20522 shares in the past one month.

GRP Ltd exploded 15.30% to Rs 1465. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4397 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1367 shares in the past one month.

Everest Industries Ltd added 14.76% to Rs 754.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 57896 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13812 shares in the past one month.

