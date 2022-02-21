Healthcare stocks ease

Healthcare stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index decreasing 222.47 points or 0.93% at 23610.57 at 13:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd (down 8.26%), Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd (down 6.38%),Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd (down 5.55%),Syncom Formulations (India) Ltd (down 4.91%),Take Solutions Ltd (down 3.98%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Albert David Ltd (down 3.7%), Morepen Laboratories Ltd (down 3.69%), SMS Pharmaceuticals Ltd (down 3.32%), Nectar Lifescience Ltd (down 3.31%), and Panacea Biotec Ltd (down 3.24%).

On the other hand, Wockhardt Ltd (up 6.8%), Gland Pharma Ltd (up 1.51%), and Abbott India Ltd (up 1.33%) turned up.

At 13:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 182.25 or 0.32% at 58015.22.

The Nifty 50 index was up 24.7 points or 0.14% at 17301.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 344.57 points or 1.24% at 27403.73.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 38.74 points or 0.46% at 8345.07.

On BSE,866 shares were trading in green, 2538 were trading in red and 150 were unchanged.

