GST Collection Hits Record High Of 1.42 Lakh Crore

-
ALSO READ
GST Collection Stays Above 1.30 Lakh Crore
GST Collection Hits Around Rs 1.30 Lakh Crore In December 2021
GST Collection Hits Above Rs 1.30 Lakh Crore Mark For 4th Time
ATF Price Spikes To Record High Above Rs 1 Lakh Mark
Powerlook Launches New Refreshing, Comfortable and Affordable Spring Collection Exclusively For Men
-
India's Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections for March hit a record high of Rs 1.42 lakh crore, up 6.8% from the previous month, data released on April 1 by the finance ministry showed. "The revenues for the month of March 2022 are 15% higher than the GST revenues in the same month last year and 46% higher than the GST revenues in March 2020." the government said.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU