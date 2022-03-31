Fiscal Deficit Stands At 13.16 Lakh Crore In February 2022

-
-
The central government's total receipts stood at Rs 18.27 lakh crore or 83.9% of the RE of Budget 2021-22. It was 88.2% of the RE of 2020-21 in the corresponding period. The government's total expenditure was at Rs 31.43 lakh crore or 83.4% of the current year's RE.
It was 81.7% of RE in the corresponding period last financial year. The Centre's fiscal deficit at the end of February stood at 82.7% of the full year budget target, mainly on account of higher expenditure, according to government data. In actual terms, the deficit stood at Rs 13.16 lakh crore at the end of February this year, as per the data released by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA).
