L&T Construction secures multiple orders for its businesses

L&T Construction has secured various orders in India for its businesses. These have been classified as significant orders value in the range of Rs 1000 crore to Rs 2500 crore.

Metallurgical & Material Handling:

The Metallurgical a Material Handling (MMH) Business has secured an order to set up Coke Oven, By Product and Coke Dry Quenching plants, given its competence and capability to deliver complex plants in the steel sector.

The spurt in the minerals and metals sector has accelerated much-needed private sector investment.

Buildings & Factories:

The Buildings & Factories business has won an order from a prestigious client for construction of office space at Hyderabad with an approximate built-up area of 20 Lakhs Sq. ft on fast-track timelines, scheduled to be completed in 14 months.

This project consists of 2 Towers with 5 Basements & associated utility buildings. The Tower area comprises composite structural steel structure from the basement. The scope of work involves Civil, Finishes & related MEP works.

The project reaffirms L&T's commitment to move into Modular Structural Steel Composite Structures to overcome the challenge of scarcity in skilled manpower and to meet the accelerated delivery timelines from the Customer.

The MMH Business has also secured new orders in the mining sector for its Products Business and add-on orders from its existing customers.

These orders affirm MMH's leadership position and signify its continued efforts to build customer confidence in the Metallurgical & Materials space.

Water & Effluent Treatment:

The Water & Effluent Treatment business has bagged an order from Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) to construct a Demineralization Plant, ETP and allied facilities for its Barauni Refinery in Bihar.

The project scope involves design, engineering, supply, erection & commissioning of the demineralisation plant, effluent treatment plant, condensate polishing unit and drinking water plant with single point responsibility on Lump Sum turnkey basis.

The order from the refinery and petrochemical sectors underpins the business capability to deliver advanced water treatment technologies within stringent timelines.

L&T GeoStructure:

L&T GeoStructure (LTGS), a wholly owned subsidiary of L&T, has bagged a strategic order from the Department of Water Resources, Government of Odisha, for the construction of 1 km long, 1000 mm thick plastic concrete cut-off wall for the Kanupur Irrigation Project at Keonjhar District, Odisha. The cut-off wall will arrest the seepage of water from upstream to downstream to improve the stability of the dam. The duration of the project is 11 months. LTGS is focussed on ground engineering business, with the expertise to design and execute deep foundations like large diameter piling, diaphragm walls and cut-off walls, in the areas of marine, intake structures, water and earth retaining structures and bridges.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)