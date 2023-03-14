Volumes spurt at Adani Green Energy Ltd counter

Adani Green Energy Ltd witnessed volume of 85.91 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.36 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.43 lakh shares

Transport Corporation of India Ltd, Century Plyboards (India) Ltd, Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd, Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 14 March 2023.

Adani Green Energy Ltd witnessed volume of 85.91 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.36 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.43 lakh shares. The stock dropped 4.95% to Rs.681.35. Volumes stood at 8.55 lakh shares in the last session.

Transport Corporation of India Ltd witnessed volume of 2.3 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.56 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 30441 shares. The stock increased 0.40% to Rs.609.05. Volumes stood at 59387 shares in the last session.

Century Plyboards (India) Ltd saw volume of 3.65 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.05 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 72287 shares. The stock dropped 2.09% to Rs.495.15. Volumes stood at 63848 shares in the last session.

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd notched up volume of 99.97 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.42 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 22.60 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.15% to Rs.427.10. Volumes stood at 132.69 lakh shares in the last session.

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd registered volume of 98205 shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.01 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 24476 shares. The stock rose 0.94% to Rs.6,064.95. Volumes stood at 28975 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)