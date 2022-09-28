Telecom stocks rise

Telecom stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Telecommunication index increasing 3.59 points or 0.21% at 1691.95 at 09:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecommunication index, ITI Ltd (up 7.3%), Tejas Networks Ltd (up 5.14%),Route Mobile Ltd (up 2.46%),Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (up 2.22%),GTL Infrastructure Ltd (up 1.48%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were HFCL Ltd (up 0.71%), Tata Communications Ltd (up 0.65%), Optiemus Infracom Ltd (up 0.64%), OnMobile Global Ltd (up 0.22%), and Bharti Airtel Ltd (up 0.14%).

On the other hand, Indus Towers Ltd (down 1.08%), Sterlite Technologies Ltd (down 0.88%), and Railtel Corporation of India Ltd (down 0.76%) turned lower.

At 09:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 336.09 or 0.59% at 56771.43.

The Nifty 50 index was down 108.25 points or 0.64% at 16899.15.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 94.37 points or 0.34% at 27896.5.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 28.43 points or 0.33% at 8634.7.

On BSE,1085 shares were trading in green, 1694 were trading in red and 105 were unchanged.

