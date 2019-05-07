Apollo Tyres Ltd drops for fifth straight session

is quoting at Rs 196.9, down 0.08% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 31.89% in last one year as compared to a 8.27% rally in and a 27.68% fall in the Auto index.

fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 196.9, down 0.08% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark is up around 0.05% on the day, quoting at 11604.3. The Sensex is at 38648.61, up 0.13%. has eased around 10.54% in last one month.Meanwhile, of which Apollo Tyres Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.99% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8268.45, up 0.04% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7.01 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 23 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 197.75, down 0.45% on the day. Apollo Tyres Ltd tumbled 31.89% in last one year as compared to a 8.27% rally in NIFTY and a 27.68% fall in the

The PE of the stock is 14.4 based on earnings ending December 18.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)