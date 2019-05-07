Beardsell Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

-
-
Alpa Laboratories Ltd, Ind-Swift Laboratories Ltd, Wheels India Ltd and Morepen Laboratories Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 07 May 2019.
Beardsell Ltd spiked 19.72% to Rs 17 at 11:30 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1687 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 428 shares in the past one month.
Alpa Laboratories Ltd surged 16.33% to Rs 28.5. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.27 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3046 shares in the past one month.
Ind-Swift Laboratories Ltd soared 12.52% to Rs 40.45. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 9687 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5018 shares in the past one month.
Wheels India Ltd advanced 12.44% to Rs 947.95. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 776 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 106 shares in the past one month.
Morepen Laboratories Ltd exploded 11.66% to Rs 22.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 6.65 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.12 lakh shares in the past one month.
