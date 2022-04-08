Volumes jump at TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd counter

TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd saw volume of 2.75 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 10.87 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 25314 shares

Varroc Engineering Ltd, Bharat Dynamics Ltd, Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd, Galaxy Surfactants Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 08 April 2022.

TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd saw volume of 2.75 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 10.87 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 25314 shares. The stock increased 1.11% to Rs.804.50. Volumes stood at 20501 shares in the last session.

Varroc Engineering Ltd recorded volume of 27.99 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 10.53 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.66 lakh shares. The stock gained 10.41% to Rs.404.10. Volumes stood at 1.31 lakh shares in the last session.

Bharat Dynamics Ltd recorded volume of 109.5 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 9.65 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11.34 lakh shares. The stock gained 13.01% to Rs.701.65. Volumes stood at 49.05 lakh shares in the last session.

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd notched up volume of 105.13 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.83 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 18.04 lakh shares. The stock rose 8.83% to Rs.747.40. Volumes stood at 12.37 lakh shares in the last session.

Galaxy Surfactants Ltd registered volume of 1.1 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.37 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 25235 shares. The stock rose 0.33% to Rs.3,065.05. Volumes stood at 39067 shares in the last session.

