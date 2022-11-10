Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 18.81% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 36.51% to Rs 1127.26 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals declined 18.81% to Rs 60.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 74.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 36.51% to Rs 1127.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 825.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.1127.26825.7614.0717.19177.99162.21118.42113.4760.5474.57

