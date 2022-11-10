JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

EUROPE: Stocks trade lower on U.S. political uncertainty
Business Standard

Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 18.81% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 36.51% to Rs 1127.26 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals declined 18.81% to Rs 60.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 74.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 36.51% to Rs 1127.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 825.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1127.26825.76 37 OPM %14.0717.19 -PBDT177.99162.21 10 PBT118.42113.47 4 NP60.5474.57 -19

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, November 10 2022. 07:58 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU