Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 18.81% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 36.51% to Rs 1127.26 croreNet profit of Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals declined 18.81% to Rs 60.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 74.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 36.51% to Rs 1127.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 825.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1127.26825.76 37 OPM %14.0717.19 -PBDT177.99162.21 10 PBT118.42113.47 4 NP60.5474.57 -19
