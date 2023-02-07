Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 56.72% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 4.44% to Rs 1122.79 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals declined 56.72% to Rs 87.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 201.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 4.44% to Rs 1122.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1075.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.1122.791075.0521.1634.05236.20367.23157.02317.2787.17201.39

