Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 56.72% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 4.44% to Rs 1122.79 croreNet profit of Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals declined 56.72% to Rs 87.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 201.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 4.44% to Rs 1122.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1075.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1122.791075.05 4 OPM %21.1634.05 -PBDT236.20367.23 -36 PBT157.02317.27 -51 NP87.17201.39 -57
