Elpro International consolidated net profit rises 103.92% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of Elpro International rose 103.92% to Rs 13.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 23.67% to Rs 24.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 20.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.24.8220.0733.4446.8918.978.4317.747.1913.526.63

