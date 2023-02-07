Elpro International consolidated net profit rises 103.92% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Elpro International consolidated net profit rises 126.97% in the September 2022 quarter
Elpro International School announces 'Elpro Sports Fest 2.0'
RattanIndia Enterprises reports consolidated net profit of Rs 103.50 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Bajaj Finserv standalone net profit rises 103.40% in the September 2022 quarter
Jyoti Resins and Adhesives standalone net profit rises 103.00% in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 23.67% to Rs 24.82 croreNet profit of Elpro International rose 103.92% to Rs 13.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 23.67% to Rs 24.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 20.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales24.8220.07 24 OPM %33.4446.89 -PBDT18.978.43 125 PBT17.747.19 147 NP13.526.63 104
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU