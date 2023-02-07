Elpro International consolidated net profit rises 103.92% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
India Tourism Development Corporation standalone net profit rises 1790.08% in the December 2022 quarter
Sales rise 23.67% to Rs 24.82 crore

Net profit of Elpro International rose 103.92% to Rs 13.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 23.67% to Rs 24.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 20.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales24.8220.07 24 OPM %33.4446.89 -PBDT18.978.43 125 PBT17.747.19 147 NP13.526.63 104

First Published: Tue, February 07 2023. 17:15 IST

