Prince Pipes & Fittings standalone net profit declines 47.43% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 6.31% to Rs 705.90 crore

Net profit of Prince Pipes & Fittings declined 47.43% to Rs 35.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 67.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 6.31% to Rs 705.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 664.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales705.90664.02 6 OPM %9.8416.74 -PBDT69.07109.41 -37 PBT48.0291.80 -48 NP35.3967.32 -47

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, February 07 2023. 17:15 IST

