Smart Finsec standalone net profit declines 14.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 46.84% to Rs 12.46 crore

Net profit of Smart Finsec declined 14.00% to Rs 0.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 46.84% to Rs 12.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 23.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.12.4623.449.156.271.141.471.131.460.861.00

