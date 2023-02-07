JUST IN
Business Standard

Smart Finsec standalone net profit declines 14.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 46.84% to Rs 12.46 crore

Net profit of Smart Finsec declined 14.00% to Rs 0.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 46.84% to Rs 12.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 23.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales12.4623.44 -47 OPM %9.156.27 -PBDT1.141.47 -22 PBT1.131.46 -23 NP0.861.00 -14

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, February 07 2023. 17:15 IST

