BF Infrastructure to acquire balance 51% stake in Ferrovia Transrail Solutions

Bharat Forge announced that BF Infrastructure (BFIL) - wholly owned subsidiary of the Company has executed a Share Purchase Agreement on 28 February 2023, with PNC Infratech (PNC) and Ferrovia Transrail Solutions (Ferrovia) for purchase of 51% shareholding in Ferrovia.

Subsequent to the aforesaid acquisition, BFIL's shareholding in Ferrovia will increase from 49% to 100% resulting in Ferrovia becoming a wholly owned subsidiary of BFIL and step-down subsidiary of the Company.

