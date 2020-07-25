Gujarat Ambuja Exports standalone net profit rises 64.59% in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 18.11% to Rs 828.27 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Ambuja Exports rose 64.59% to Rs 37.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 22.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 18.11% to Rs 828.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1011.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales828.271011.44 -18 OPM %9.165.53 -PBDT80.4656.28 43 PBT53.1731.18 71 NP37.3322.68 65

First Published: Sat, July 25 2020. 16:29 IST

