Mangalam Organics standalone net profit declines 48.01% in the June 2020 quarter

Net profit of Mangalam Organics declined 48.01% to Rs 7.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 15.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 46.54% to Rs 48.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 91.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.48.6991.0826.1921.2612.5018.6110.3317.067.8315.06

