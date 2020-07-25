JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Richirich Inventures reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Mangalam Organics standalone net profit declines 48.01% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 46.54% to Rs 48.69 crore

Net profit of Mangalam Organics declined 48.01% to Rs 7.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 15.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 46.54% to Rs 48.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 91.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales48.6991.08 -47 OPM %26.1921.26 -PBDT12.5018.61 -33 PBT10.3317.06 -39 NP7.8315.06 -48

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, July 25 2020. 15:21 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU