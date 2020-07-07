Gujarat Craft Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.17 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 2.65% to Rs 34.23 crore

Net loss of Gujarat Craft Industries reported to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2020. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 2.65% to Rs 34.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 35.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 74.80% to Rs 2.15 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 2.56% to Rs 143.09 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 139.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

34.2335.16143.09139.523.133.815.675.400.390.384.903.48-0.12-0.062.801.70-0.1702.151.23

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)