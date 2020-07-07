JUST IN
Gujarat Craft Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.17 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 2.65% to Rs 34.23 crore

Net loss of Gujarat Craft Industries reported to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2020. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 2.65% to Rs 34.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 35.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 74.80% to Rs 2.15 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 2.56% to Rs 143.09 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 139.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales34.2335.16 -3 143.09139.52 3 OPM %3.133.81 -5.675.40 - PBDT0.390.38 3 4.903.48 41 PBT-0.12-0.06 -100 2.801.70 65 NP-0.170 0 2.151.23 75

First Published: Tue, July 07 2020. 14:03 IST

