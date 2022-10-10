Tata Consultancy Services consolidated net profit rises 8.39% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 18.01% to Rs 55309.00 crore

Net profit of Tata Consultancy Services rose 8.39% to Rs 10431.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 9624.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 18.01% to Rs 55309.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 46867.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.55309.0046867.0026.2527.9915333.0014085.0014096.0012969.0010431.009624.00

