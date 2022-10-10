JUST IN
Tracxn Technologies IPO subscribed 23%
Tata Consultancy Services consolidated net profit rises 8.39% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 18.01% to Rs 55309.00 crore

Net profit of Tata Consultancy Services rose 8.39% to Rs 10431.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 9624.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 18.01% to Rs 55309.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 46867.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales55309.0046867.00 18 OPM %26.2527.99 -PBDT15333.0014085.00 9 PBT14096.0012969.00 9 NP10431.009624.00 8

First Published: Mon, October 10 2022. 17:57 IST

