Tata Consultancy Services consolidated net profit rises 8.39% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Tata Consultancy Services consolidated net profit rises 7.35% in the March 2022 quarter
TCS, Tata Consumer, Pidilite Industries in spotlight
TCS, Tata Motors, Hero MotoCorp, PGCIL in focus
Nifty above 18,000 on upbeat global cues; breadth strong
TCS opens its fifth global research and co-innovation centre in Toronto
-
Sales rise 18.01% to Rs 55309.00 croreNet profit of Tata Consultancy Services rose 8.39% to Rs 10431.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 9624.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 18.01% to Rs 55309.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 46867.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales55309.0046867.00 18 OPM %26.2527.99 -PBDT15333.0014085.00 9 PBT14096.0012969.00 9 NP10431.009624.00 8
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU