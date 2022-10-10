Gorani Industries standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the September 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Business Standard

Sales rise 48.11% to Rs 12.56 crore

Net profit of Gorani Industries rose 100.00% to Rs 0.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 48.11% to Rs 12.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 8.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales12.568.48 48 OPM %11.869.32 -PBDT1.380.73 89 PBT1.270.64 98 NP0.940.47 100

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

First Published: Mon, October 10 2022. 14:03 IST

