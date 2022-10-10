Gorani Industries standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 48.11% to Rs 12.56 crore

Net profit of Gorani Industries rose 100.00% to Rs 0.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 48.11% to Rs 12.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 8.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.12.568.4811.869.321.380.731.270.640.940.47

