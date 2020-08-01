Ind-Agiv Commerce reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.78 crore in the March 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Riddhi Corporate Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.43 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Sales decline 12.99% to Rs 6.03 crore

Net profit of Ind-Agiv Commerce remain constant at Rs 1.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 12.99% to Rs 6.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 35.29% to Rs 0.22 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 40.86% to Rs 13.17 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 22.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales6.036.93 -13 13.1722.27 -41 OPM %35.3228.14 -11.694.76 - PBDT1.931.88 3 0.540.74 -27 PBT1.881.82 3 0.340.52 -35 NP1.781.78 0 0.220.34 -35

