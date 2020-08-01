Ind-Agiv Commerce reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.78 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 12.99% to Rs 6.03 croreNet profit of Ind-Agiv Commerce remain constant at Rs 1.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 12.99% to Rs 6.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 35.29% to Rs 0.22 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 40.86% to Rs 13.17 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 22.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales6.036.93 -13 13.1722.27 -41 OPM %35.3228.14 -11.694.76 - PBDT1.931.88 3 0.540.74 -27 PBT1.881.82 3 0.340.52 -35 NP1.781.78 0 0.220.34 -35
