Ind-Agiv Commerce reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.78 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 12.99% to Rs 6.03 crore

Net profit of Ind-Agiv Commerce remain constant at Rs 1.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 12.99% to Rs 6.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 35.29% to Rs 0.22 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 40.86% to Rs 13.17 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 22.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

