Indraprastha Gas consolidated net profit declines 85.64% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 59.48% to Rs 638.57 crore

Net profit of Indraprastha Gas declined 85.64% to Rs 35.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 245.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 59.48% to Rs 638.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1576.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.638.571576.1213.0722.74117.62425.8249.45365.3535.18245.04

