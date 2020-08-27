Indraprastha Gas consolidated net profit declines 85.64% in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 59.48% to Rs 638.57 crore

Net profit of Indraprastha Gas declined 85.64% to Rs 35.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 245.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 59.48% to Rs 638.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1576.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales638.571576.12 -59 OPM %13.0722.74 -PBDT117.62425.82 -72 PBT49.45365.35 -86 NP35.18245.04 -86

Thu, August 27 2020. 08:05 IST

