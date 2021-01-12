GAIL (India) to consider share buyback

GAIL (India) said that the meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on 15 January 2021, to consider buyback of the equity shares.

The company's board of directors will also consider declaration of interim dividend for the financial year 2020-21 on 15 January 2021.

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 11 January 2021. Shares of GAIL (India) rose 2.26% to settle at Rs 135.70 yesterday.

GAIL (India) is an integrated energy company in the hydrocarbon sector and is engaged in gas marketing. As of 30 September 2020, the Government of India held 51.76% stake in the company.

