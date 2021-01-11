Tata Steel Ltd Partly Paid Up leads losers in 'A' group

Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd, Hindustan Copper Ltd, Adani Green Energy Ltd and NOCIL Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 11 January 2021.

Tata Steel Ltd Partly Paid Up tumbled 5.90% to Rs 260.05 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.6 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.23 lakh shares in the past one month.

Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd crashed 4.90% to Rs 25.25. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 11.33 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.55 lakh shares in the past one month.

Hindustan Copper Ltd lost 4.74% to Rs 64.35. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 6.11 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.81 lakh shares in the past one month.

Adani Green Energy Ltd slipped 4.38% to Rs 970.45. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.24 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 58124 shares in the past one month.

NOCIL Ltd dropped 4.35% to Rs 148.25. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.16 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.66 lakh shares in the past one month.

