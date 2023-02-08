Gujarat Pipavav Port consolidated net profit rises 89.15% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 48.65% to Rs 250.57 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Pipavav Port rose 89.15% to Rs 84.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 44.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 48.65% to Rs 250.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 168.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.250.57168.5656.5551.43156.6193.57127.0061.7684.3644.60

