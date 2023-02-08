JUST IN
Gujarat Pipavav Port consolidated net profit rises 89.15% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 48.65% to Rs 250.57 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Pipavav Port rose 89.15% to Rs 84.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 44.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 48.65% to Rs 250.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 168.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales250.57168.56 49 OPM %56.5551.43 -PBDT156.6193.57 67 PBT127.0061.76 106 NP84.3644.60 89

First Published: Wed, February 08 2023. 16:43 IST

