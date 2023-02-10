Haryana Leather Chemicals standalone net profit rises 21.62% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 3.90% to Rs 10.09 croreNet profit of Haryana Leather Chemicals rose 21.62% to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 3.90% to Rs 10.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 10.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales10.0910.50 -4 OPM %5.251.90 -PBDT0.790.62 27 PBT0.600.43 40 NP0.450.37 22
