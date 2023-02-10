Haryana Leather Chemicals standalone net profit rises 21.62% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 3.90% to Rs 10.09 crore

Net profit of Haryana Leather Chemicals rose 21.62% to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 3.90% to Rs 10.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 10.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.10.0910.505.251.900.790.620.600.430.450.37

