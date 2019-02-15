Mallcom (India) standalone net profit rises 42.16% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 17.30% to Rs 77.23 croreNet profit of Mallcom (India) rose 42.16% to Rs 4.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 3.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 17.30% to Rs 77.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 65.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales77.2365.84 17 OPM %11.619.26 -PBDT7.925.44 46 PBT6.944.47 55 NP4.353.06 42
