Mallcom (India) standalone net profit rises 42.16% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 17.30% to Rs 77.23 crore

Net profit of Mallcom (India) rose 42.16% to Rs 4.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 3.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 17.30% to Rs 77.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 65.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales77.2365.84 17 OPM %11.619.26 -PBDT7.925.44 46 PBT6.944.47 55 NP4.353.06 42

First Published: Fri, February 15 2019. 17:23 IST

