Hind Aluminium Industries standalone net profit declines 75.47% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 29.96% to Rs 130.48 croreNet profit of Hind Aluminium Industries declined 75.47% to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 29.96% to Rs 130.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 186.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales130.48186.30 -30 OPM %2.253.03 -PBDT1.183.21 -63 PBT0.382.44 -84 NP0.391.59 -75
