Asian Hotels (East) standalone net profit declines 20.27% in the December 2018 quarter

Business Standard

Sales decline 15.82% to Rs 25.76 crore

Net profit of Asian Hotels (East) declined 20.27% to Rs 4.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 5.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 15.82% to Rs 25.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 30.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales25.7630.60 -16 OPM %19.6430.26 -PBDT7.1510.22 -30 PBT6.418.62 -26 NP4.725.92 -20

First Published: Fri, February 15 2019. 17:23 IST

