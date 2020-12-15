Marico allots 27,510 equity shares under ESOP

Marico has allotted 27,510 equity shares of face value of Re. 1 each of the Company under various Schemes of ESOP 2016, to the eligible grantees under the said Plan, pursuant to exercise of stock options granted thereunder.

Consequent to the aforesaid allotment, the paid up share capital of the Company has increased to 1,29,12,74,628 equity shares of Re. 1 each aggregating Rs. 1,29,12,74,628/-

