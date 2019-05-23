Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals standalone net profit declines 36.22% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 4.05% to Rs 2138.42 croreNet profit of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals declined 36.22% to Rs 99.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 156.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 4.05% to Rs 2138.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2055.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 3.78% to Rs 493.69 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 475.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 36.74% to Rs 8574.54 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 6270.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales2138.422055.26 4 8574.546270.57 37 OPM %7.6511.04 -8.729.04 - PBDT165.10244.40 -32 791.02609.91 30 PBT132.02214.42 -38 665.42490.79 36 NP99.76156.41 -36 493.69475.73 4
