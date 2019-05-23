Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals standalone net profit declines 36.22% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 4.05% to Rs 2138.42 crore

Net profit of declined 36.22% to Rs 99.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 156.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 4.05% to Rs 2138.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2055.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 3.78% to Rs 493.69 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 475.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 36.74% to Rs 8574.54 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 6270.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

2138.422055.268574.546270.577.6511.048.729.04165.10244.40791.02609.91132.02214.42665.42490.7999.76156.41493.69475.73

